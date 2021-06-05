Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys Shares of 8,233 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.61 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

