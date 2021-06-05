Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.