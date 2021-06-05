Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $321.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,916 shares of company stock valued at $124,449,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.