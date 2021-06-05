CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

CRVL opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,581,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

