Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Acquires 1,410 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

