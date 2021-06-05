CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $3,134,919 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

