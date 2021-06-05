CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $497,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,919. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

