Contrasting Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) & Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.49 -$15.12 million $0.08 75.25 Gevo $5.54 million 273.26 -$40.19 million ($0.51) -14.98

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.51%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% Gevo -2,272.17% -12.99% -12.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Gevo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

