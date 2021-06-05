CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $128,560.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00552598 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000592 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,129,838 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

