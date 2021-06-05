Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

