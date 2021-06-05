Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $671.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

