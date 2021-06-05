Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.48. Compugen shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 813,273 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Compugen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

