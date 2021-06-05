Comparing PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.11, meaning that its stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLx Pharma and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $30,000.00 11,427.61 -$15.21 million ($1.41) -10.65 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -11.86

PLx Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma N/A N/A -38.84% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.96% -54.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PLx Pharma and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLx Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.40%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PLx Pharma.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard drug delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

