Comparing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 26.46% 19.45% 1.48% Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.16% 8.81% 1.19%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Western Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.41%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Western Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.20 $24.53 million $3.17 9.07 Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 4.07 $158.23 million $2.14 18.89

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 15 profit centers, including 11 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 8 locations in Colorado, and 1 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

