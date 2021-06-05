Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 6%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 9,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 947,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ELP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.