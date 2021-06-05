Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.