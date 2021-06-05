Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,893 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCOM opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.15. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

