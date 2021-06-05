Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CLNC stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

