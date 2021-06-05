Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

WRE stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.