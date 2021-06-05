Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

