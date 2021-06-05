Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,779 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

