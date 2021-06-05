Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,999 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

