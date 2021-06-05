Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,886,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
