Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Achieves $372,666.65

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004485 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $372,666.65 and approximately $311.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.01030869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.03 or 0.10173403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00053717 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,802 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.