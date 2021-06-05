Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Colfax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 1,455.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

