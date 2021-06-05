Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $376.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of COHR opened at $263.73 on Friday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $82,481,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.