Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Raised to GBX 80

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

COA opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. The company has a market capitalization of £974.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

