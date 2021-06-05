Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLII)

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 580 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLII stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

