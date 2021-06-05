Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,418 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $30,833,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,088,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 821,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $9,002,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

