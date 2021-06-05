Clean Energy Fuels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 122,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 9,697 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 1.83. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.