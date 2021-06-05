Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $751.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

