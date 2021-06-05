Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.58 Million

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $828.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.30 million and the lowest is $780.30 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $798.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.16. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.