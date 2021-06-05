Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,059. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

