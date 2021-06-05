Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 4,606,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

