Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. 13,806,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,647,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

