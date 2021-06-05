Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 2,911 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.57. 1,126,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

