Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern makes up about 2.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 1.71% of Citizens & Northern worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,267 shares of company stock worth $81,369. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

