Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

