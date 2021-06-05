Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $25.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.75 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Welbilt stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

