Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $232.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

AAP stock opened at $192.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

