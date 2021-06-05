Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $352.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

