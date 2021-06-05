CIBC Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.45.

IPPLF opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.3951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

