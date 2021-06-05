Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 655.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,119,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,885,000 after purchasing an additional 110,048 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 29.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 946,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Chubb by 27.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 100,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

