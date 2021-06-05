Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 27,500 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

