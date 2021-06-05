Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of CSSE stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.02. 63,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,119. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,120 shares of company stock valued at $89,986. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

