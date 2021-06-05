Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

CHGG opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

