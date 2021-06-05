Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $724.00 at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $708.00 to $724.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $710.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $682.65 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $498.08 and a 1 year high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

