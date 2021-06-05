Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCHW stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

