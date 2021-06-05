ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

