CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

